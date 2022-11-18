Support us
Friday, November 18, 2022

PM Shmyhal: Russian strikes disabled nearly half of Ukraine’s energy system

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 18, 2022 5:52 pm
Almost half of Ukraine's energy system is out of order due to the Russian massive strikes, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Nov. 18.

He noted that on Nov. 15 alone, Moscow launched about 100 missiles, primarily targeting energy infrastructure across the country.

According to Shmyhal, Ukraine needs support from European partners in the energy sector, such as the supply of additional equipment, and extra financial aid.

Earlier on Nov. 17, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that over ten million Ukrainians remain without electricity due to the Russian attacks.

On Nov. 16, Ukraine’s state-owned grid operator Ukrenergo warned of “hard days” after Russia launched the biggest attack on Ukraine’s energy system a day before, causing emergency power outages across the country.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
