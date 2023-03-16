Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Court sentences ex-head of Boryspil airport to 5 years in prison

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 1, 2023 7:47 pm
The former head of Ukraine's state-owned Boryspil International Airport and ex-president of Ukraine International Airlines, Yevhenii Dykhne, speaks during an interview in Kyiv on Jan. 6, 2021.(Photo by Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images)

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) announced on March 1 that Yevhenii Dykhne, the former head of Ukraine's state-owned Boryspil International Airport, has been sentenced to five years in prison for abuse of power.

According to the announcement, Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court found Dykhne guilty of Hr 15.7 million ($429,000) in damages.

Boryspil is Ukraine's biggest airport, located just southeast of Kyiv.

Between 2014-2019, Dykhne, as well as another official, leased out property for entrepreneurial activity at a price below market value. However, only Infrastructure Ministry and the State Property Fund have the right to lease land that is owned by the state.

In addition to his five-year sentence, Dykhne is forbidden from holding positions related to organizational-management or administrative-economic functions for a term of three years. He must also pay a fine of Hr 8,500 ($233).

Dykhne is also the former president of the privately-owned Ukraine International Airlines (UIA).

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

