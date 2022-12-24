Air raid alert sounds in Kyiv, 13 regions in Ukraine on Dec. 24
December 24, 2022 12:04 pm
Air raid alerts went off in the city of Kyiv, as well as Kyiv, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Sumy, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, and Cherkasy oblasts and occupied Crimea.
