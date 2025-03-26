The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, United States, Peace Talks, Donald Trump, Foreign Intelligence Service
Edit post

Ukraine will resist 'with their bare hands' if forced into unjust peace, CIA chief says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 26, 2025 8:48 AM 2 min read
CIA Director John Ratcliffe testifies during a Senate Committee on Intelligence hearing "to examine worldwide threats" in Washington, DC, on March 25, 2025. (Nathan Posner / Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces will fight even with "their bare hands" if they do not receive conditions acceptable for lasting peace, CIA Director John Ratcliffe said during a U.S. Senate hearing on March 25.

"I want to say that with regard to the Ukrainian resistance, the Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian military have been underestimated for a period of several years now," Ratcliffe said.

"From my reflections in observing, from an intelligence standpoint, I'm convinced that they will fight with their bare hands if they have to, if they don't have terms that are acceptable to an enduring peace."

The statement comes amid U.S. President Donald Trump's ongoing efforts to broker a ceasefire and a broader peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

Ratcliffe said that Trump is seeking to end the war under conditions that will ensure a lasting peace. He added that the CIA has taken steps to support Trump's diplomatic efforts.

In a deal brokered by the U.S., Moscow and Kyiv have agreed to a ban on strikes targeting energy infrastructure in both Ukraine and Russia. In addition, the belligerent parties agreed to "eliminate the use of force" and prevent commercial vessels from being used for military purposes in the Black Sea.

The U.S. and Ukraine initially backed a broader 30-day ceasefire during talks in Jeddah on March 11, which included halting ground operations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected Washington's broad proposal during a call with Trump on March 18, demanding conditions that would weaken Ukraine's defense, including a suspension of foreign military aid.

Ukraine expects the partial ceasefire covering the Black Sea and energy infrastructure strikes to take effect on March 25, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

In turn, Russia declared on March 25 that the Black Sea ceasefire would only take effect after Western sanctions on Russian food producers and exporters are lifted.

Russia may be ‘dragging their feet’ on Ukraine peace deal, Trump says
Asked by a reporter whether he believes Russia “wants to see an end” to the full-scale war, U.S. President Donald Trump said, “I don’t know. I mean, I’ll let you know at a certain point. But I think that Russia wants to see an end to it, but it could be they’re dragging their feet.”
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

8:32 AM

Russia may be 'dragging their feet' on Ukraine peace deal, Trump says.

Asked by a reporter whether he believes Russia "wants to see an end" to the full-scale war, U.S. President Donald Trump said, "I don't know. I mean, I'll let you know at a certain point. But I think that Russia wants to see an end to it, but it could be they're dragging their feet."
10:27 PM

Russia ramps up attacks near Pokrovsk, Ukrainian military says.

"Recently, they (Russian soldiers) have become more active. We have successfully repelled the assaults, we are holding the line, but the enemy is trying to break through our defense line and reach our positions and gain a foothold in some positions daily," said Mykola Koval, the spokesperson of Ukraine's National Guard's Chervona Kalyna brigade.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.