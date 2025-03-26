Russian state TV journalist killed by mine near Ukraine's border

This audio is created with AI assistance

Anna Prokofyeva, a journalist for Russia's state-controlled TV Channel One, was killed by a mine in Belgorod Oblast, while her cameraman, Dmitry Volkov, was injured, the broadcaster reported on March 26.

"Channel One military correspondent Anna Prokofyeva died while performing her professional duties," the statement said.

Prokofyeva reportedly triggered the mine while reporting from the Russian region that has been the site of repeated clashes and cross-border attacks from Ukraine. Channel One claimed the mine was "enemy-laid" but did not provide further details.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Earlier this week, three employees from Russian state-affiliated media were killed in occupied Luhansk Oblast while on assignment, several Russian news outlets reported.

Russia's TV Channel One is a key state propaganda outlet, amplifying Kremlin narratives and disinformation to justify Moscow's policies, including its full-scale war against Ukraine. The channel regularly distorts facts, silences dissent, and promotes anti-Western rhetoric.

The incident follows increasing hostilities in Belgorod Oblast and neighboring Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian forces have conducted drone and artillery strikes on Russian military infrastructure.