The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Russia, Ukraine, Propaganda, Russian propaganda, Belgorod Oblast
Edit post

Russian state TV journalist killed by mine near Ukraine's border

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 26, 2025 12:13 PM 1 min read
Anna Prokofyeva, a journalist for Russia's state-controlled TV Channel One, in a photo in an unspecified location published on March 16, 2025. (Anna Prokofyeva's Telegram channel)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Anna Prokofyeva, a journalist for Russia's state-controlled TV Channel One, was killed by a mine in Belgorod Oblast, while her cameraman, Dmitry Volkov, was injured, the broadcaster reported on March 26.

"Channel One military correspondent Anna Prokofyeva died while performing her professional duties," the statement said.

Prokofyeva reportedly triggered the mine while reporting from the Russian region that has been the site of repeated clashes and cross-border attacks from Ukraine. Channel One claimed the mine was "enemy-laid" but did not provide further details.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Earlier this week, three employees from Russian state-affiliated media were killed in occupied Luhansk Oblast while on assignment, several Russian news outlets reported.

Russia's TV Channel One is a key state propaganda outlet, amplifying Kremlin narratives and disinformation to justify Moscow's policies, including its full-scale war against Ukraine. The channel regularly distorts facts, silences dissent, and promotes anti-Western rhetoric.

The incident follows increasing hostilities in Belgorod Oblast and neighboring Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian forces have conducted drone and artillery strikes on Russian military infrastructure.

Russia has struck Ukraine’s energy sites 8 times since Putin’s claimed pause on March 18, Zelensky’s advisor says
Ukraine has recorded eight confirmed hits against its energy facilities by Russian forces since March 18, when the Kremlin claimed to have ordered a pause on such attacks, presidential advisor Dmytro Lytvyn said on March 25.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

10:27 AM

Armenia's parliament passes bill on EU accession.

The Armenian parliament passed a bill "On starting the process of accession of the Republic of Armenia to the European Union" in its second and final reading on March 26, the News.am news agency reported.
8:32 AM

Russia may be 'dragging their feet' on Ukraine peace deal, Trump says.

Asked by a reporter whether he believes Russia "wants to see an end" to the full-scale war, U.S. President Donald Trump said, "I don't know. I mean, I'll let you know at a certain point. But I think that Russia wants to see an end to it, but it could be they're dragging their feet."
10:27 PM

Russia ramps up attacks near Pokrovsk, Ukrainian military says.

"Recently, they (Russian soldiers) have become more active. We have successfully repelled the assaults, we are holding the line, but the enemy is trying to break through our defense line and reach our positions and gain a foothold in some positions daily," said Mykola Koval, the spokesperson of Ukraine's National Guard's Chervona Kalyna brigade.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.