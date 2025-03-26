The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attack, Donetsk Oblast, Kherson Oblast, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
4 killed, 6 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 26, 2025 10:21 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast, published on March 25, 2025. (Sumy Oblast military administration / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

At least four people were killed and six others injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, regional officials reported on March 26.

Ukraine's air defenses intercepted 56 of the 117 Russian drones launched overnight, including Shahed-type attack drones. Another 48 drones reportedly disappeared from radars before reaching their targets, likely acting as decoys to overwhelm Ukraine's air defenses.

Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems, aviation, and mobile fire groups repelled the attack.

In Donetsk Oblast, three residents were killed: two in Kurtivka and one in Pokrovsk. Another three people were injured, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

A 63-year-old man was killed in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast as a result of artillery strikes and kamikaze drone attacks, Governor Serhii Lysak wrote.

In Kherson Oblast, three people were injured as Russian forces attacked social infrastructure and residential areas, damaging two high-rise buildings and 12 houses, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

A Russian attack on the town of Okhtyrka in Sumy Oblast damaged two apartment buildings, four shops, an administrative building, several cars, outbuildings, and market kiosks. According to the regional military administration, there were no casualties.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

