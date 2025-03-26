Update: 108 injured in Russian strike on Sumy on March 24, including 24 children

This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of injured in Russia's March 24 missile strike on Sumy has risen to 108, including 24 children, First Deputy Mayor Artem Kuznetsov said on March 26.

"At the moment, we have 108 (victims), including 24 children. So the number has increased," Kuznetsov said on national television.

The missile struck residential areas and infrastructure facilities, including a children's hospital, according to Acting Mayor Artem Kobzar.

At least 30 high-rise buildings, 15 houses, and multiple warehouses, offices, and medical facilities were damaged, the regional military administration reported.

The attack occurred as Russian and U.S. delegations met in Saudi Arabia to discuss a ceasefire in Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky warned earlier that Russian forces had been massing near Ukraine's northeastern border, suggesting plans to escalate attacks on Sumy Oblast.

"We understand this and will take countermeasures," he said on March 15.

Located just under 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the Russian border, Sumy and its surrounding region have faced relentless attacks since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. The oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts.