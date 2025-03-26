General Staff: Russia has lost 907,220 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 907,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 26.

The number includes 1,280 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,430 tanks, 21,685 armored fighting vehicles, 41,901 vehicles and fuel tanks, 25,207 artillery systems, 1,341 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,117 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 30,818 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.