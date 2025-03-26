The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Russian losses, Russian armed forces, Ukrainian armed forces
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 907,220 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 26, 2025 8:12 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers fight invading Russian troops in Luhansk Oblast on April 11, 2022. (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 907,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 26.

The number includes 1,280 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,430 tanks, 21,685 armored fighting vehicles, 41,901 vehicles and fuel tanks, 25,207 artillery systems, 1,341 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,117 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 30,818 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine, Russia may prolong war instead of finalizing bad peace deal, US intelligence assessment finds
Ukraine and Russia may see a greater incentive to prolong war instead of settling for an unfavourable peace deal, an unclassified U.S. intelligence assessment published March 25 found.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

8:32 AM

Russia may be 'dragging their feet' on Ukraine peace deal, Trump says.

Asked by a reporter whether he believes Russia "wants to see an end" to the full-scale war, U.S. President Donald Trump said, "I don't know. I mean, I'll let you know at a certain point. But I think that Russia wants to see an end to it, but it could be they're dragging their feet."
10:27 PM

Russia ramps up attacks near Pokrovsk, Ukrainian military says.

"Recently, they (Russian soldiers) have become more active. We have successfully repelled the assaults, we are holding the line, but the enemy is trying to break through our defense line and reach our positions and gain a foothold in some positions daily," said Mykola Koval, the spokesperson of Ukraine's National Guard's Chervona Kalyna brigade.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.