The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, Budapest memorandum, Nuclear weapons
Edit post

Trump's envoy draws criticism after saying nuclear arms in Ukraine were 'Russia's'

by Martin Fornusek March 26, 2025 9:20 AM 2 min read
Budapest Memorandum on Security Assurances in connection with the Republic of Belarus'/Republic of Kazakhstan's/Ukraine's accession to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. Presidents after signing the Trilateral Statement, Moscow, 1994. (Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump's Special Envoy Richard Grenell said on March 25 that the Soviet-era nuclear arsenal stationed in Ukraine after the Soviet Union's collapse belonged to Russia, calling it an "uncomfortable fact."

"Let’s be clear about the Budapest Memorandum: the nukes were Russia’s and were leftovers," Grenell said on X.

Ukraine agreed to relinquish its nuclear arms after signing the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, which also saw the country join the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

In exchange, Kyiv received security assurances from major powers, including the U.S., the U.K., and Russia. These guarantees failed to prevent Moscow's aggression in 2014 in Crimea and Donbas and the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

"Ukraine gave the nukes back to Russia. They weren’t Ukraine’s. This is an uncomfortable fact," Grenell said.

Responding to Trump's envoy, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Steven Pifer said that "Grenell is flat wrong."

"I helped negotiate Budapest Memorandum... Nuclear warheads in Ukraine were ex-Soviet, not Russian."

Stored warheads were in sole Ukrainian custody, while intercontinental ballistic missiles and bomber planes were eliminated, except for those sent to Russia for "debt relief," the former ambassador said.

Pifer reinforced his point by saying that conventional weapons capabilities left in Ukraine after the Soviet Union fell apart, including tanks, artillery, and warplanes, also belonged to Kyiv rather than Moscow.

"They were Soviet, you ignorant a** helmet. So they were as equally Ukraine's as Russia's. This is day one knowledge," said former Congressman Adam Kinziger, who has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine during the full-scale war.

Grenell's comments also found support. Mike Lee, a Republican senator who strongly opposed support for Kyiv and called for a U.S. exit from NATO, shared the envoy's post while saying, "The nukes didn’t belong to Ukraine. And there was never a treaty binding the U.S. to the Budapest Memorandum."

The Budapest Memorandum has been sharply criticized by today's Ukrainian leadership over its lack of strong security guarantees.

‘Not what Ukraine needs’ — Black Sea ceasefire favors Russia more than Ukraine, say experts
While the White House celebrates a ceasefire in the Black Sea after a 12-hour meeting in Riyadh, in Ukraine, the enthusiasm is muted. The agreement is missing crucial securities that Ukraine urgently needs, including protecting its ports from Russian attacks as well as opening up the blockaded Myko…
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: Martin Fornusek

Most popular

News Feed

10:27 AM

Armenia's parliament passes bill on EU accession.

The Armenian parliament passed a bill "On starting the process of accession of the Republic of Armenia to the European Union" in its second and final reading on March 26, the News.am news agency reported.
8:32 AM

Russia may be 'dragging their feet' on Ukraine peace deal, Trump says.

Asked by a reporter whether he believes Russia "wants to see an end" to the full-scale war, U.S. President Donald Trump said, "I don't know. I mean, I'll let you know at a certain point. But I think that Russia wants to see an end to it, but it could be they're dragging their feet."
10:27 PM

Russia ramps up attacks near Pokrovsk, Ukrainian military says.

"Recently, they (Russian soldiers) have become more active. We have successfully repelled the assaults, we are holding the line, but the enemy is trying to break through our defense line and reach our positions and gain a foothold in some positions daily," said Mykola Koval, the spokesperson of Ukraine's National Guard's Chervona Kalyna brigade.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.