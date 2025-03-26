The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

'There is talk of Nord Stream' — Lavrov eyes Russia-US energy cooperation

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 26, 2025 11:06 AM 2 min read
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stands during a press conference on the sidelines of the 31st Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Ministerial Summit in Ta'Qali, Malta, on December 5, 2024. (Alberto Pizzoli / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed on March 26 that resuming Russian energy supplies to Europe is in the interest of both Moscow and Washington, alleging discussions about Nord Stream pipelines, state-owned news agency TASS reported.

"Now, of course, there are disagreements. But the interest in restoring normal energy supply to Europe is not the interest of the United States and Russia alone," Lavrov said.

"There is talk about Nord Stream. It will probably be interesting if the Americans use their influence on Europe and force it not to give up Russian gas," he claimed.

The Nord Stream pipelines, which connect Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea, were key routes for Russian gas exports to Europe. Nord Stream 1 began operations in 2011, while Nord Stream 2 was completed but never became operational.

In September 2022, three of the four pipelines were severely damaged in an apparent sabotage attack. The incident effectively ended Russian gas flows to Europe through the route, forcing EU nations to diversify energy supplies.

Lavrov accused European leaders of blocking efforts to restore Nord Stream, targeting German Economy Minister Robert Habeck, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

"They all say that they will never allow Nord Stream to be restored. These are either sick people or suicides," Lavrov claimed.

This comes as Matthias Warnig, a former East German intelligence officer and longtime ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is reportedly lobbying U.S. officials to support a potential restart of Nord Stream 2.

Warnig, who led the pipeline's parent company on behalf of Kremlin-controlled gas giant Gazprom until 2023, is allegedly trying to establish contact with U.S. President Donald Trump's team through American business figures.

Any deal to revive Nord Stream 2 would require Washington to lift sanctions and for Germany to approve resuming Russian gas imports, according to the Financial Times.

The Trump administration has sought to broker a peace deal in Ukraine while restoring ties with Russia, reportedly eyeing cooperation in the energy sector and the Arctic.

Russia may be ‘dragging their feet’ on Ukraine peace deal, Trump says
Asked by a reporter whether he believes Russia “wants to see an end” to the full-scale war, U.S. President Donald Trump said, “I don’t know. I mean, I’ll let you know at a certain point. But I think that Russia wants to see an end to it, but it could be they’re dragging their feet.”
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Armenia's parliament passes bill on EU accession.

The Armenian parliament passed a bill "On starting the process of accession of the Republic of Armenia to the European Union" in its second and final reading on March 26, the News.am news agency reported.
8:32 AM

Russia may be 'dragging their feet' on Ukraine peace deal, Trump says.

Asked by a reporter whether he believes Russia "wants to see an end" to the full-scale war, U.S. President Donald Trump said, "I don't know. I mean, I'll let you know at a certain point. But I think that Russia wants to see an end to it, but it could be they're dragging their feet."
10:27 PM

Russia ramps up attacks near Pokrovsk, Ukrainian military says.

"Recently, they (Russian soldiers) have become more active. We have successfully repelled the assaults, we are holding the line, but the enemy is trying to break through our defense line and reach our positions and gain a foothold in some positions daily," said Mykola Koval, the spokesperson of Ukraine's National Guard's Chervona Kalyna brigade.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.