Poland can withstand invasion for 2 weeks before NATO steps in, security chief says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 26, 2025 2:36 PM 2 min read
Polish soldiers installing a barbed wire at Poland's border with Russian exclave Kaliningrad on Nov. 14, 2022, in Goldap, Poland. (Paulius Peleckis / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Polish military has enough supplies to resist an enemy attack for up to two weeks before NATO reinforcements arrive, Dariusz Lukowski, head of Poland's National Security Bureau, told Polsat News on March 26.

"I think, depending on how this fight goes, this defense can be carried out for a week or two at today's inventory levels," Lukowski said in response to a question on how long Poland could fight on its own before the allies step in.

Lukowski acknowledged that Poland's Armed Forces still operate a mix of modern and outdated equipment, with ammunition shortages primarily affecting older systems. He also noted that newly acquired combat vehicles and platforms are being supplied with appropriate munitions.

The Polish political opposition has denounced the state of the country's defense production, claiming that Poland would have enough ammunition for only five days of war. When asked whether Poland really has only five days' worth of stocks, Lukowski said it depends on the type of equipment and munitions.

Poland, which shares borders with Belarus and Russia's heavily militarized Kaliningrad exclave, sits on NATO's eastern flank and would likely be among the first targets in a potential NATO-Russia confrontation.

The country has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, supplying tanks, heavy equipment, and ammunition.

Amid growing concerns over Russia's aggressive posture, Polish President Andrzej Duda called for the U.S. to deploy nuclear weapons in Poland as a deterrent.

On Jan. 15, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk also urged NATO allies to increase defense spending, arguing that if all European members matched Poland's budget, NATO's military expenditures would be 10 times greater than Russia's.

Tensions between NATO and Russia have risen following Moscow's all-out attack against Ukraine. Western leaders and intelligence agencies have warned of a potential large-scale war in Europe within the next five years.

The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.