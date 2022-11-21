New Zealand expands sanctions against Russia, Belarus

This audio is created with AI assistance

New Zealand has imposed new sanctions against 22 Russians and Belarusians, and four Russian companies in the oil, gas, steel and transport sectors, the country’s Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta reported on Nov. 21.

The list includes the daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, and Russian Central Bank Chief Elvira Nabiullina.

“The sanctions involve travel bans, prohibitions on dealing with assets or services, shares or securities, and prohibitions on vessels like superyachts or aircraft entering this country,” Mahuta explained.

According to Mahuta, New Zealand had already imposed sanctions on over 1,200 individuals and legal entities connected to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

“As members of the political and economic elite, these individuals enable Russia’s aggression in Ukraine. We continue to take action against those whose support facilitates the conflict, to bring pressure on Putin and other leaders driving this war,” Mahuta said.