KI logo
News Feed

New military training center for Ukrainian, NATO troops opens in Poland

2 min read
Avatar
by Abbey Fenbert
New military training center for Ukrainian, NATO troops opens in Poland
Illustrative photo: Ukrainian soldiers attend military training as the Russia-Ukraine war continues, in the regions close to the front line in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on March 15, 2024. (Jose Colon/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Camp Jomsborg, a joint training center for Ukrainian and NATO troops, has opened in Poland, Ukraine's Defense Ministry announced on Oct. 2.

Capable of accommodating up to 1,200 military personnel at a time, Camp Jomsborg is the largest training center for Ukrainian troops.

The center will "enhance the exchange of combat experience between Ukraine's Armed Forces and NATO," Deputy Defense Minister Yevhen Moysiuk said. "Here we will be able to share with partners, including developments in the use and counteraction of drones."

The center was established with the support of European partners, particularly Norway, Moysiuk said. It is part of NATO's overall support for Ukraine's defense.

Camp Jomsborg is located at a Polish military training ground. There are already 250 Norwegian instructors stationed at the site, with plans for military personnel from Estonia and other NATO countries to arrive soon.

Moysiuk headed the Ukrainian delegation at the center's grand opening, held on Oct. 1 alongside Polish defense officials.

The center's opening comes weeks after Kyiv and Warsaw announced that Ukrainian and Polish specialists will practice the use of drones and anti-drone systems on Polish territory. The need for increased cooperation on drone warfare gained new urgency after Russian drones violated Polish airspace on Sept. 10.

Poland shot down some of the drones, a first for any NATO country since the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine.

Europe split on ‘drone wall’ project, plan to battle Russia’s attacks remains elusive
The European Commission’s plan of creating a “drone wall” on the union’s eastern border has met a tough reality in Copenhagen — opposition from EU member states without a border with Russia. “Leaders broadly supported initial flagship projects that will strengthen Europe’s security, including the European Drone Wall and the Eastern Flank Watch,” European Council President António Costa said at a press conference after the informal EU Council meeting in Denmark. Yet, member states were not conv
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTania Myronyshena
Article image

UkrainePolandNATOMilitary trainingUkrainian soldiers
Avatar
Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, October 3
Friday, October 3
Ukraine cuts diplomatic ties with Nicaragua.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry announced Oct. 2 that it is severing diplomatic relations with Nicaragua, citing Managua's recognition of Crimea and four partially occupied Ukrainian regions as part of Russia.

Show More

Editors' Picks