New military training center for Ukrainian, NATO troops opens in Poland

Camp Jomsborg, a joint training center for Ukrainian and NATO troops, has opened in Poland, Ukraine's Defense Ministry announced on Oct. 2.

Capable of accommodating up to 1,200 military personnel at a time, Camp Jomsborg is the largest training center for Ukrainian troops.

The center will "enhance the exchange of combat experience between Ukraine's Armed Forces and NATO," Deputy Defense Minister Yevhen Moysiuk said. "Here we will be able to share with partners, including developments in the use and counteraction of drones."

The center was established with the support of European partners, particularly Norway, Moysiuk said. It is part of NATO's overall support for Ukraine's defense.

Camp Jomsborg is located at a Polish military training ground. There are already 250 Norwegian instructors stationed at the site, with plans for military personnel from Estonia and other NATO countries to arrive soon.

Moysiuk headed the Ukrainian delegation at the center's grand opening, held on Oct. 1 alongside Polish defense officials.

The center's opening comes weeks after Kyiv and Warsaw announced that Ukrainian and Polish specialists will practice the use of drones and anti-drone systems on Polish territory. The need for increased cooperation on drone warfare gained new urgency after Russian drones violated Polish airspace on Sept. 10.

Poland shot down some of the drones, a first for any NATO country since the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine.