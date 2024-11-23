NATO Secretary General Rutte meets with Trump

This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte met with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Florida on Nov. 23, the military alliance reported.

Rutte and Trump discussed a range of security issues facing NATO, according to the press release. No details were immediately available as to the specifics of the discussions.

Rutte also reportedly met with U.S. Congressman Mike Waltz, who Trump picked as his national security adviser, as well as other members of Trump's incoming national security team. Waltz has previously expressed reservation over U.S. military aid for Ukraine, believing Europe should increase its spending.

Rutte and Trump's meeting occurred against the backdrop of concerns that Trump's second term in office could see diminished support for Ukraine's war effort or even a lesser role played by the U.S. in the military alliance.

In February, Trump stirred up controversy when, on the campaign trail, he said that Russia could do "whatever the hell they want" to NATO member countries failing to meet NATO's 2% defense spending criteria.

Allies remain cautiously optimistic that Trump will continue supporting Ukraine and NATO, particularly if the efforts are framed as a demonstration of U.S. strength.

During a meeting with European leaders in Budapest on Nov. 7, Rutte previously backed Trump's earlier attempts to get NATO countries to spend more on defense, beyond the current 2% of GDP target.

After congratulating Trump on winning the election, Rutte wrote on Nov. 6 on X that "his leadership will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong. I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through NATO."