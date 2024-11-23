Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
News Feed, NATO, Donald Trump, Mark Rutte, Ukraine, War
NATO Secretary General Rutte meets with Trump

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 23, 2024 6:17 PM 2 min read
NATO Defense Secretary Mark Rutte met with U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump in Florida on Nov. 23, 2024. (NATO/release)
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte met with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Florida on Nov. 23, the military alliance reported.

Rutte and Trump discussed a range of security issues facing NATO, according to the press release. No details were immediately available as to the specifics of the discussions.

Rutte also reportedly met with U.S. Congressman Mike Waltz, who Trump picked as his national security adviser, as well as other members of Trump's incoming national security team.  Waltz has previously expressed reservation over U.S. military aid for Ukraine, believing Europe should increase its spending.

Rutte and Trump's meeting occurred against the backdrop of concerns that Trump's second term in office could see diminished support for Ukraine's war effort or even a lesser role played by the U.S. in the military alliance.

In February, Trump stirred up controversy when, on the campaign trail, he said that Russia could do "whatever the hell they want" to NATO member countries failing to meet NATO's 2% defense spending criteria.

Allies remain cautiously optimistic that Trump will continue supporting Ukraine and NATO, particularly if the efforts are framed as a demonstration of U.S. strength.

During a meeting with European leaders in Budapest on Nov. 7, Rutte previously backed Trump's earlier attempts to get NATO countries to spend more on defense, beyond the current 2% of GDP target.

After congratulating Trump on winning the election, Rutte wrote on Nov. 6 on X that "his leadership will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong. I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through NATO."

What do Trump’s first team picks mean for Ukraine?
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s first team picks have both positive and negative implications for Ukraine, with Kyiv left guessing what kind of policy they will pursue, according to Ukrainian and Western analysts. Some appointments seem to lean in Kyiv’s favor, while others hint at a more Mosco…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Most popular

News Feed

5:29 PM

Zelensky marks Holodomor Remembrance Day.

"They wanted to destroy us. To kill us. To subjugate us. They failed. They wanted to hide the truth and silence the terrible crimes forever. They failed," Zelensky wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
5:50 AM

Crimean Tatar editor goes missing in occupied Crimea.

Ediye Muslimova, the editor-in-chief of a Crimean Tatar children's magazine, disappeared in Russian-occupied Crimea on Nov. 21. Local sources say she was forced into a vehicle by three men and is being detained by the Russian FSB.
Editors' Picks

