Trump picks Mike Waltz as national security adviser amid shifting Ukraine policy, Politico reports

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Rep. Mike Waltz as his national security adviser, bringing a former special forces officer into a role that will steer U.S. global posture amid several high-stakes conflicts.

Waltz, known for his plain-spoken approach and strong advocacy for Trump’s vision, is expected to oversee a strategic shift in the handling of key international challenges, including the war in Ukraine and rising tensions in the Middle East, Politico reports.

Waltz has expressed reservations about continued extensive U.S. military aid to Ukraine, arguing that European nations should increase their support to ensure regional stability. His stance includes backing a peace plan aimed at drawing Ukraine closer to Western alliances while diplomatically isolating Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This view, while reflective of a significant portion of Republican thought, contrasts with positions held by many Senate Republicans and most Democrats who continue to advocate for sustained or increased aid to Ukraine.

The incoming adviser’s approach aligns with President-elect Trump’s campaign promise to address the Ukraine-Russia war swiftly, aiming to end the war on his first day in office. Waltz’s focus on urging Europe to take on more responsibility and his push for a negotiated solution mark a departure from the more interventionist positions of previous administrations.

In addition to his views on Ukraine, Waltz will face the task of formulating responses to an evolving geopolitical landscape, including direct confrontations involving Israel and Iran.

The selection of Waltz comes as Trump continues to build a foreign policy team that reflects his priorities. President-elect Trump is also expected to name Senator Marco Rubio of Florida as secretary of state, sources familiar with the decision told the New York Times.

Rubio, initially known for skepticism toward foreign interventions, has recently echoed Trump’s view that the war in Ukraine has reached a stalemate and must be brought to a conclusion.