Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Trump Ukraine, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump
Edit post

Trump picks Mike Waltz as national security adviser amid shifting Ukraine policy, Politico reports

by Olena Goncharova November 12, 2024 4:50 AM 2 min read
In this July 15th photo Rep. Mike Waltz speaks on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, (Leon Neal/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Rep. Mike Waltz as his national security adviser, bringing a former special forces officer into a role that will steer U.S. global posture amid several high-stakes conflicts.

Waltz, known for his plain-spoken approach and strong advocacy for Trump’s vision, is expected to oversee a strategic shift in the handling of key international challenges, including the war in Ukraine and rising tensions in the Middle East, Politico reports.

Waltz has expressed reservations about continued extensive U.S. military aid to Ukraine, arguing that European nations should increase their support to ensure regional stability. His stance includes backing a peace plan aimed at drawing Ukraine closer to Western alliances while diplomatically isolating Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This view, while reflective of a significant portion of Republican thought, contrasts with positions held by many Senate Republicans and most Democrats who continue to advocate for sustained or increased aid to Ukraine.

The incoming adviser’s approach aligns with President-elect Trump’s campaign promise to address the Ukraine-Russia war swiftly, aiming to end the war on his first day in office. Waltz’s focus on urging Europe to take on more responsibility and his push for a negotiated solution mark a departure from the more interventionist positions of previous administrations.

In addition to his views on Ukraine, Waltz will face the task of formulating responses to an evolving geopolitical landscape, including direct confrontations involving Israel and Iran.

The selection of Waltz comes as Trump continues to build a foreign policy team that reflects his priorities. President-elect Trump is also expected to name Senator Marco Rubio of Florida as secretary of state, sources familiar with the decision told the New York Times.

Rubio, initially known for skepticism toward foreign interventions, has recently echoed Trump’s view that the war in Ukraine has reached a stalemate and must be brought to a conclusion.

Polish PM to hold talks with leaders of UK, France, NATO on protecting Ukraine after Trump victory
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he intends to hold talks with his British counterpart Sir Keir Starmer in the coming days.
The Kyiv IndependentBoldizsar Gyori

Author: Olena Goncharova
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.