Trump threatens to cut off aid to Ukraine 'prior to taking the White House as president-elect

by Kateryna Hodunova June 16, 2024 12:04 PM 2 min read
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a presidential campaign event at Crotona Park in New York City, U.S., on May 23, 2024 (JB Lacroix/GC Images)
Former U.S. President and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump voiced strong criticism of American aid to Ukraine at a campaign rally in Detroit on June 15.

Speaking at the Turning Point USA event, Trump claimed he would "have that (U.S. aid to Ukraine) settled prior to taking the White House as president-elect."

Trump described President Volodymyr Zelensky as "the best salesman" for securing substantial financial support from the U.S.

"I think Zelensky is maybe the greatest salesman of any politician that's ever lived. Every time he comes to our country, he walks away with $60 billion," Trump remarked.

"Now, here's the beauty. He just left four days ago with $60 billion, and he gets home and he announces he needs another $60 billion. It never ends," Trump claimed. "I will have that settled prior to take the White House as president-elect."

Trump's statement contained inaccuracies about U.S. aid to Ukraine, as a foreign aid bill containing close to $61 billion for Ukraine was signed by U.S. President Joe Biden back in late April

Trump previously stated that he would withhold defense assistance to Ukraine if he won the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Trump has also claimed Russia would not have launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 had he won a second term in office.

‘It’s not a pretty picture:’ What a second Trump presidency could mean for Ukraine
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has remained largely silent about foreign policy lately. Amid his hush-money trial in New York City, he has focused on attacking campus protesters over the war in Gaza, criticizing U.S. President Joe Biden, and attempting to undermine court proceedings. As the pre…
The Kyiv IndependentOwen Racer
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.