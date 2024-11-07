Peace cannot be bought by weakness, Zelensky says at Budapest summit

This audio is created with AI assistance

Europe must show unity and adopt a "peace through strength" approach to face aggression from Russia and its allies, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 7 at the European Political Community Summit in Budapest.

European leaders have gathered in Budapest amid growing uncertainty about what Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. election will mean for allied support for Ukraine and European security.

There are fears the new U.S. president might reduce support for Ukraine and seek a deal with the Kremlin at the cost of Ukraine's concessions.

Reminding his recent phone call with Trump, Zelensky admitted uncertainty about the U.S.'s future actions but voiced hope for a "stronger America" that Europe needs.

"There should be no illusions that a just peace can be bought by showing weakness," Zelensky said. "Peace is a reward only for the strong."

Ukrainian officials have sought to put a positive spin on Trump's victory, voicing hopes for a new vigor in Washington's decision-making and invoking memories of a former U.S. Republican president known for hawkish stance on Moscow, Ronald Reagan.

"Since the July summit of the European Political Community in Great Britain, there has been much talk about giving in to Putin, retreating, and making some 'concessions,'" the president noted.

"This is unacceptable for Ukraine and suicide for all of Europe."

Zelensky asked rhetorically whether Europe should also seek favors with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, who has provided ammunition and troops to Russia, in order to achieve peace.

Kyiv has previously criticized the West for lack of response after revelations that Pyongyang has dispatched around 10,000-12,000 soldiers to join the war in an unprecedented escalation.

"No strong leader that has helped to build a united, strong, and peaceful Europe could imagine something like this."

Zelensky again called on European partners to support Ukraine's 10-point peace formula for ending the war, underscoring nuclear, energy, and food security and the release of prisoners as key steps.

"Ukraine is grateful for all the support from our partners, and we are open to any constructive ideas to achieve just peace for our country," the president said.

"But it is Ukraine that must decide what should and should not be on the agenda."

Ukraine finds itself in an increasingly precarious situation in the war as Russian forces keep advancing in Donetsk Oblast while the future of Western support under Trump's presidency looks increasingly uncertain.

During the campaign, Trump claimed that if he returns to the White House, he will end Russia’s war in Ukraine within "24 hours." He hinted at his message again while delivering his victory speech, telling his cheering supporters, "I'm going to stop the wars."

The Wall Street Journal reported that the plan might involve postponing Ukraine's accession to NATO by at least 20 years, freezing the war along the current front lines, and establishing a demilitarized zone in the east.

Zelensky commented that Russia's aggression showed the weakness of the concept of neutrality, as Finland and Sweden's rapid accession to NATO demonstrated.

"The rapid accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO showed how European and Alliance leaders actually envision guaranteed security - not in words, but through NATO. Ukraine took note of this."