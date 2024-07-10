NATO allies to announce $43 billion commitment to Ukraine for next year, White House says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

NATO allies will announce their plans to provide Ukraine with a minimum baseline funding of 40 billion euros ($43 billion) for the next year at the Washington summit, the White House confirmed on July 10.

The nations aim to "provide sustainable levels of security assistance for Ukraine to prevail," the statement read.

In addition, the NATO alliance is expected to announce a new military command in Germany to train and equip Ukrainian troops, as well as appoint a new NATO senior representative in Kyiv.

Ukraine has voiced hope that the NATO summit on July 9–11 will bring a more definite signal about its future membership in the alliance. American officials made it clear that the country is unlikely to receive an invitation during the conference.

Partners assured Kyiv that the event would define a specific position for Ukraine's membership in the alliance, namely its irreversibility and the roadmap toward it, said Olha Stefanishyna, the deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

On the first day of the summit, the U.S. and at least nine other NATO allies pledged to send "dozens" of air defense systems to Ukraine in the coming months, including at least four Patriot batteries.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has arrived in Washington, urged the U.S. to allow Ukraine to hit targets deep inside Russia, including military aircraft stationed in bases.

"And we can significantly limit Russian actions in southern Ukraine and push the occupier out of there if American leadership assists us with the necessary deep-strike capabilities against the Russian military and logistics in our Ukrainian Crimea," Zelensky said.