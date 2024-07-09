Skip to content
News Feed, NATO, NATO summit, Ukraine, Patriot, Patriot air defense system, Air defense
US, NATO allies to deliver 'dozens' of air defense systems in coming months, including 4 Patriots

by Dmytro Basmat July 10, 2024 1:56 AM 2 min read
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg participate in a joint press conference at the State Department on January 29, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

The U.S. and at least nine other NATO allies have agreed to send "dozens" of air defense systems in the coming months to Ukraine, including at least four Patriot batteries, according to a joint agreement issued on July 9.

The announcement comes at the start of the NATO summit in Washington, with the war in Ukraine expected to dominate the summit's proceedings.

According to the statement issued by the White House, the U.S., Germany, and Romania will "rapidly" provide Ukraine with additional Patriot batteries, while the Netherlands will provide components to operate one other patriot batteries.

Italy will also provide additional SAMP-T air defense system.

"These five strategic air defense systems will help to protect Ukrainian cities, civilians, and soldiers, and we are coordinating closely with the Ukrainian government so that these systems can be utilized rapidly," the joint statement read.

In the coming months, Canada, Norway, Spain and the United Kingdom will also contribute to the additional provision of  "dozens" of tactical air defense systems to Ukraine, including NASAMS, HAWKs, IRIS T-SLM, IRIS T-SLS, and Gepard systems, according to the agreement.

No definitive timeline was provided as to how quickly Ukraine can expect to receive the air defense systems. The agreement noted that there would be an additional announcement "this year of additional strategic air defense systems for Ukraine."

Earlier this month, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Ukraine is expected to get "more news" on air defense at the summit.

Ukraine has insisted on a declaration of the coalition on air defense and the announcement of 10 additional Patriot systems by the end of the year, with Kyiv saying that at least seven Patriot systems are desperately needed to protect the country's skies.

The announcement of additional air defense systems comes a day after Russia unleashed one of its deadliest attacks against the city of Kyiv, killing more than 30 civilians and injuring over 100.

Residential buildings and medical facilities suffered damage, with one Russian missile hitting Ohkmatdyt, the country's largest children's medical center.

Following the announcement, President Volodymyr Zelensky commended the U.S.-led effort to deliver additional air defense systems.

"This is yet another significant step following the U.S. decision to prioritize Ukraine in air defense missile deliveries," Zelensky wrote on social media. "I am grateful to President Biden for his leadership and to all partner countries for their commitment to providing us with air defense capabilities as quickly as possible."

Author: Dmytro Basmat
