NATO to announce new military command to train Ukrainian troops, appoint Kyiv representative, Sullivan says

by Dmytro Basmat July 10, 2024 4:07 AM 2 min read
US White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan delivers the keynote address at NATO 75th anniversary summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC, on July 9, 2024. (Drew ANGERER / AFP)
In the coming days, the NATO alliance will announce a new military command in Germany to train and equip Ukrainian troops, as well as appoint a new NATO senior representative in Kyiv, U.S. national security advisor Jake Sullivan said on July 9 at the start of the NATO summit in Washington.

Outlining measures the U.S. and NATO allies will take to further support for Ukraine, Sullivan briefly detailed "robust new measures," including previously unannounced plans for a three-star general to lead a new German military command for "training, equipping, and force development program for Ukrainian troops."

Sullivan also announced that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will appoint a new senior NATO representative in Kyiv to "deepen Ukraine's institutional relationship with the alliance and serve as the focal point for NATO's engagement with senior Ukrainian officials."

In his remarks, Sullivan alluded to anticipated air defense supports for Ukraine as well as an agreement to provide Ukraine with military aid worth 40 billion euros ($43 billion) next year.

Following Sullivan's remarks, U.S. President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. and NATO allies will deliver "dozens" of air defense systems in the coming months to Ukraine, including at least four Patriot batteries.

US, NATO allies to deliver ‘dozens’ of air defense systems in coming months, including 4 Patriots
The U.S. and at least nine other NATO allies have agreed to send dozens of air defense systems in the coming months to Ukraine, including at least four Patriot batteries, according to a joint agreement issued on July 9.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat

Author: Dmytro Basmat
10:53 PM

US supplies Ukraine with Metal Shark high-speed boats.

The boats are equipped with modern navigation and control systems, automatic fire extinguishing, as well as a video surveillance system, making them maneuverable, fast, and ergonomic, the State Border Guard Service said.
10:28 PM

Ukrainian state defense company opens office in US.

Ukraine's state-owned defense company Ukrainian Defense Industry, also known as Ukroboronprom, has opened a representative office in Washington as Kyiv seeks to strengthen defense partnerships abroad amid Russia's war.
6:45 PM

Moscow court orders arrest in absentia of Yulia Navalnaya.

A Moscow court said that it had "approved the request of the investigators and decided a preventive measure in the form of detention for two months." Yulia Navalnaya currently lives outside of Russia, but would face jail time if she returns.
