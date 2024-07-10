NATO to announce new military command to train Ukrainian troops, appoint Kyiv representative, Sullivan says

This audio is created with AI assistance

In the coming days, the NATO alliance will announce a new military command in Germany to train and equip Ukrainian troops, as well as appoint a new NATO senior representative in Kyiv, U.S. national security advisor Jake Sullivan said on July 9 at the start of the NATO summit in Washington.

Outlining measures the U.S. and NATO allies will take to further support for Ukraine, Sullivan briefly detailed "robust new measures," including previously unannounced plans for a three-star general to lead a new German military command for "training, equipping, and force development program for Ukrainian troops."

Sullivan also announced that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will appoint a new senior NATO representative in Kyiv to "deepen Ukraine's institutional relationship with the alliance and serve as the focal point for NATO's engagement with senior Ukrainian officials."

In his remarks, Sullivan alluded to anticipated air defense supports for Ukraine as well as an agreement to provide Ukraine with military aid worth 40 billion euros ($43 billion) next year.

Following Sullivan's remarks, U.S. President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. and NATO allies will deliver "dozens" of air defense systems in the coming months to Ukraine, including at least four Patriot batteries.