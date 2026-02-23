KI logo
Culture

'Mr. Nobody Against Putin' wins BAFTA award for best documentary

2 min read
Avatar
by Kate Tsurkan
'Mr. Nobody Against Putin' wins BAFTA award for best documentary
David Borenstein and Pavel Talankin pose with their award for Best Documentary for "Mr. Nobody Against Putin" during the 79th British Academy Film Awards, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Center, London. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

"Mr. Nobody Against Putin" won for best documentary at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) on Feb. 22.

The documentary draws on footage filmed by Pavel Talankin, a videographer at a school in the industrial town of Karabash, to chronicle how Russia has transformed its schools into indoctrination and military recruitment centers since the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine.

"When a treason law threatened (Talankin) with imprisonment, he kept filming. When a police car started monitoring him outside his house, he kept filming. And when he had to sacrifice his entire life in Russia to smuggle out this footage, he didn't hesitate," praised David Borenstein, the co-director of the documentary, while accepting the award.

"We always face a moral choice. No matter who we are, there is power in our actions."

Become a member – go ad‑free

The documentary has received wide acclaim for the fact that it shows how the war against Ukraine is not just "(Russian President Vladimir) Putin's war" but a war sustained by both a climate of fear and open support among the populace within Russia.

"Mr. Nobody Against Putin" has also been nominated for best documentary at the Academy Awards, scheduled to take place on March 16.

Also among the nominees for best documentary at the BAFTA Awards was Ukrainian filmmaker Mstyslav Chernov’s "2000 Meters to Andriivka," which depicts a battle from the 2023 counteroffensive partly using Ukrainian soldiers' helmet-camera footage.

read also

How ‘Mr. Nobody Against Putin’ struggles with uncomfortable truths of wartime Russia
“I wish I could be as brave as them,” says Pavel Talankin, a school videographer in the industrial town of Karabash, speaking of Russians who protested the invasion of Ukraine in its first days. “But I’m not.” The line is not self-pitying so much as diagnostic, and it becomes the foundation of”Mr. Nobody Against Putin,” an Academy Award-nominated documentary that offers one of the clearest portraits of how Russian authoritarianism sustains itself not through mass fanaticism, but through routine
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
RussiaDocumentary
Avatar
Kate Tsurkan

Culture Reporter

Kate Tsurkan is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent who writes mostly about culture-related topics. Her newsletter Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan, which focuses specifically on Ukrainian culture, is published weekly by the Kyiv Independent and is partially supported by a generous grant from the Nadia Sophie Seiler Fund. Kate co-translated Oleh Sentsov’s “Diary of a Hunger Striker,” Myroslav Laiuk’s “Bakhmut,” Andriy Lyubka’s “War from the Rear,” and Khrystia Vengryniuk’s “Long Eyes,” among other books. Some of her previous writing and translations have appeared in the New Yorker, Vanity Fair, Harpers, the Washington Post, the New York Times, the Los Angeles Review of Books, and elsewhere. She is the co-founder of Apofenie Magazine and, in addition to Ukrainian and Russian, also knows French.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, February 23
 (Updated:  )Company news
KI Insights launches new podcast: Ukraine Insights

The Kyiv Independent’s separate analytical unit, KI Insights, is excited to announce the launch of its podcast, Ukraine Insights — a show dedicated to unpacking Ukraine’s politics, security, economy, and international relations through in-depth, expert-driven conversations.

'Mr Nobody Against Putin' wins BAFTA award for best documentary.

The documentary has received wide acclaim for the fact that it shows how the war against Ukraine is not just "(Russian President Vladimir) Putin's war" but a war sustained by both a climate of fear and open support among the populace within Russia.

Sunday, February 22
Iran signs secret missile deal with Russia, FT reports.

The arms deal was signed in Moscow in December, and requires Russia to send Iran 500 "Verba" Man-Portable Air-Defense System (MANPADS) launch units and 2,500 9M336 surface-to-air missiles over three years, the Financial Times reported.

Show More

Editors' Picks