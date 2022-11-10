Minister: Poland hands over 1,570 Starlink systems to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on Nov. 10 that the systems have already been delivered to Ukraine.

“This is especially important now because we have problems with electricity due to Russian shelling,” he said.

So far, roughly 20,000 Starlink satellite units have been donated to Ukraine, with 5,000 of them being dispatched thanks to the Polish government’s support, according to Fedorov.

SpaceX’s satellite internet network stations are helping the Ukrainian army, as well as energy, telecommunications, healthcare, and agricultural facilities.