Military intelligence claims cyberattack on IT company providing services to Russian defense industry

by Martin Fornusek January 27, 2024 12:39 PM 2 min read
(HUR/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) launched a cyberattack against the IPL Consulting company, which provides services to the Russian heavy industry and military-industrial complex, the agency said on Jan. 27.

The operation by the agency's cyber specialists reportedly destroyed the "entire IT infrastructure" of the firm, which presents itself as one of the most modern enterprises in Russia.

Cyberattacks have become an increasingly common tool employed by both sides of the Russia-Ukraine war. In one of the most devastating strikes, Russian hackers targeted Ukraine's telecommunications provider, Kyivstar, causing communication outages nationwide last December.

After penetrating IPL Consulting's internal network, Ukrainian cyber specialists deleted over 60 terabytes of data and destroyed dozens of servers and databases, according to the agency. The full cost of damages is currently being determined.

(HUR/Telegram)

"Under the conditions of ongoing sanctions against Russia, the damage inflicted on the enemy is extremely painful," military intelligence said on social media.

According to the military intelligence agency, IPL Consulting implements IT systems for Russian companies involved in the design and production of automotive and aviation components, heavy engineering, and defense.

"Dozens of Russian companies that work for in the Russian 'defense' sector will suffer," the agency said.

IPL Consulting makes no mention of the reported cyberattack on its website or social media.

Earlier this week, military intelligence reported on a cyberattack against the Russian Far Eastern Research Center of Space Hydrometeorology "Planeta" in Khabarovsk.

The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

