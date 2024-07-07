Military: Another Russian Su-25 downed in Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Ukrainian forces have shot down yet another Russian Su-25 fighter jet in the embattled Donetsk Oblast, the Khortytsia group of forces reported on July 7.

The Russian jet was downed in the Porkovsk sector by the anti-aircraft gunners of the separate mechanized brigade named after General Lieutenant Mark Bezruchko and is now “burning in the steppes of Ukrainian Donbas,” the military reported.

The Soviet-designed Su-25, nicknamed "Frogfoot" by NATO, is a heavily armored ground-attack aircraft that provides close air support for Russian ground troops.

Russia is carrying out intense attacks in multiple sections of the eastern front, including in Donetsk Oblast, after it captured the city of Avdiivka in February.

Last month, Ukraine downed at least two Su-25 jets on June 10 and June 28.

In May, Ukraine claimed that it destroyed Su-25s on May 25, May 23, May 4, May 11, May 13, and May 18.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on July 7 that Russia has lost 360 airplanes and 326 helicopters in its war against Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022. The General Staff's figure could not be independently verified.