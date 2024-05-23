Skip to content
Ukrainian forces shoot down another Russian Su-25 aircraft

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 23, 2024 5:14 AM 2 min read
Illustrative photo. A part of a destroyed Su-25 Russian military aircraft displayed at the National Museum of Military History of Ukraine in Kyiv, May 8, 2022. (STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian troops destroyed a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast on May 22, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in an operational update.

This is the fifth Russian Su-25 jet that Ukraine has shot down this month.

The Soviet-designed Su-25, nicknamed "Frogfoot" by NATO, is a heavily armored ground-attack aircraft that provides close air support for Russian ground troops. The aircraft helps Russia carry out intense attacks in multiple sections of the eastern front, which covers much of Donetsk Oblast.

"According to available information, Ukrainian troops destroyed a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft," the General Staff reported.

The announcement said that fighting remains intense in the Pokrovsk sector of Donetsk Oblast, where the latest Russian plane was destroyed.

"The number of attacks in the Pokrovsk sector increased to 25," the General Staff reported.

"In particular, the enemy is trying to break into our combat formations with assault groups and equipment. The situation remains tense, with nine combat engagements still ongoing."

Ukraine previously claimed that it destroyed Su-25s on May 4, May 11, May 13, and May 18. The General Staff said on May 18 that Russia has lost over 350 planes since the launch of the full-scale invasion.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these figures.

Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
