Another Russian Su-25 downed, Ukraine's National Guard claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine's National Guard claimed on June 28 it had downed another Russian Su-25 fighter jet in embattled Donetsk Oblast.

In a post on Telegram, the unit said the aircraft was on a combat sortie when it was hit by a "well-aimed shot" from a portable anti-aircraft missile system (MANPADS).

The video of the incident, released by the National Guard, shows grainy footage of the reported incident accompanied by the triumphant shouts of Ukrainian troops.

0:00 / 1×

The National Guard post did not specify when the incident occurred or in which part of Donetsk Oblast.

The Soviet-designed Su-25, nicknamed "Frogfoot" by NATO, is a heavily armored ground-attack aircraft that provides close air support for Russian ground troops.

Russia is carrying out intense attacks in multiple sections of the eastern front, including in Donetsk Oblast, after it captured the city of Avdiivka in February.

This is the second Russian Su-25 jet that Ukraine has claimed shot down this month.

Last month, the claimed total was six – Ukraine claimed that it destroyed Su-25s on May 25, May 23, May 4, May 11, May 13, and May 18.

The General Staff said on June 28 that Russia has lost 360 planes since the launch of the full-scale invasion.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these figures.