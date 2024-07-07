General Staff: Russia has lost 550,990 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 550,990 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 7.

This number includes 1,150 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,155 tanks, 15,645 armored fighting vehicles, 20,103 vehicles and fuel tanks, 14,937 artillery systems, 1,115 multiple launch rocket systems, 879 air defense systems, 360 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 11862 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.