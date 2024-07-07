Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian losses, Russian armed forces
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 550,990 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 7, 2024 10:02 AM 1 min read
Soldiers of the Ukraine Army's 95th Brigade fire 105mm artillery shells from a British-made M119 howitzer at Russian positions in the Lyman direction on Feb. 18, 2024. (Scott Peterson/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia has lost 550,990 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 7.

This number includes 1,150 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,155 tanks, 15,645 armored fighting vehicles, 20,103 vehicles and fuel tanks, 14,937 artillery systems, 1,115 multiple launch rocket systems, 879 air defense systems, 360 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 11862 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

What Ukraine’s partial Chasiv Yar withdrawal actually means
Ukraine announced on July 4 that its troops had withdrawn from the Kanal neighborhood in Chasiv Yar, a strategically important town in Donetsk Oblast, and the scene of an intense, bloody battle that began in early April of this year. Speaking on national TV, Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson for the
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
7:21 PM

White House: Biden may hold bilateral meeting with Zelensky during NATO summit.

"And while the president will have quite a busy schedule given his commitment as the host of the summit, we’re working to set up several bilats and meetings with various world leaders on the margins of the summit, including President Zelensky, again, as I mentioned earlier," the official said. 'And we’ll have more information on those to share in the coming days."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.