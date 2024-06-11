Ukraine shot down Russian Su-25 aircraft, military says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian Su-25 fighter jet in the Pokrovsk sector on June 10, Ukraine's General Staff reported.

Russia is carrying out intense attacks in multiple sections of the eastern front, which covers much of Donetsk Oblast, after it captured the city of Avdiivka in February. The Pokrovsk direction is the hottest spot on the battlefield, the military said.

The Soviet-designed Su-25, nicknamed "Frogfoot" by NATO, is a heavily armored ground-attack aircraft that provides close air support for Russian ground troops.

Several Russian Su-25s were reportedly shot down last month, including two on May 23.

Russia's total losses during the all-out war amount to about 685 aircraft — 359 planes and 326 helicopters, according to Ukraine's General Staff.

The General Staff's figure could not be independently verified.