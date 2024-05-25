Ukraine claims Russian Su-25 jet downed in Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Anti-aircraft gunners of the 110th Mechanized Brigade have destroyed another Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine's military claimed on May 25.

"Another enemy Su-25 attack aircraft is burning up in the steppes of the Ukrainian Donbas," the Khortytsia operational and strategic group said in a post on Telegram.

This is the sixth Russian Su-25 jet that Ukraine has claimed shot down this month.

Ukrainian warriors from the 110th Mechanized Brigade shot down another Su-25 plane in the Pokrovsk direction.

The Soviet-designed Su-25, nicknamed "Frogfoot" by NATO, is a heavily armored ground-attack aircraft that provides close air support for Russian ground troops. The aircraft helps Russia carry out intense attacks in multiple sections of the eastern front, which covers much of Donetsk Oblast.

Ukraine previously claimed that it destroyed Su-25s on May 23, May 4, May 11, May 13, and May 18. The General Staff said on May 25 that Russia has lost 356 planes since the launch of the full-scale invasion.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these figures.