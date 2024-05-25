Skip to content
Ukraine claims Russian Su-25 jet downed in Donetsk Oblast

by Chris York May 25, 2024 7:43 PM 2 min read
A part of destroyed Su-25 Russian military aircraft is displayed at the National Museum of Military History of Ukraine in Kyiv, Ukraine 8 May, 2022. (STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Anti-aircraft gunners of the 110th Mechanized Brigade have destroyed another Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine's military claimed on May 25.

"Another enemy Su-25 attack aircraft is burning up in the steppes of the Ukrainian Donbas," the Khortytsia operational and strategic group said in a post on Telegram.

This is the sixth Russian Su-25 jet that Ukraine has claimed shot down this month.

The Soviet-designed Su-25, nicknamed "Frogfoot" by NATO, is a heavily armored ground-attack aircraft that provides close air support for Russian ground troops. The aircraft helps Russia carry out intense attacks in multiple sections of the eastern front, which covers much of Donetsk Oblast.

Ukraine previously claimed that it destroyed Su-25s on May 23,  May 4, May 11, May 13, and May 18. The General Staff said on May 25 that Russia has lost 356 planes since the launch of the full-scale invasion.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these figures.

Ukraine’s obsolete S-200 missile systems reportedly back on track to hit Russian targets
The first Russian Tu-22M3 long-range strategic bomber was reportedly shot down by Ukraine and crashed over Russia’s Stavropol Krai overnight on April 19. The aircraft was carrying out a combat mission when a Soviet-era S-200 anti-aircraft system shot it down, an intelligence source told the Kyiv In…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Chris York
