News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Aircraft, Russian airfields, Crimea
Media: Ukrainian drone attack damages 2 Russian aircraft in Krasnodar Krai

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 24, 2024 6:23 PM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A Sukhoi SU-27SMK flies during its flying display at the 46th International Paris Air Show on 17 June 2005 at Le Bourget Airport. (Pierre Verdy/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces damaged two Russian aircraft in Russia's Krasnodar Krai with drones overnight on May 19, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) reported, citing satellite imagery by Planet Labs.

Ukrainska Pravda reported earlier on May 19 that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces launched a drone attack on Russia's Kushchyovskaya airfield and the Slavyansk oil refinery.

According to an SBU source cited by Ukrainska Pravda, dozens of aircraft used to attack Ukraine and its military were stationed at the Kushchyovskaya airfield at the time of the attack.

A Russian Su-27 and Su-34 aircraft stationed at the airfield were reportedly damaged, according to RFE/RL.

An expert reportedly confirmed to RFE/RL that the Su-34 had "damaged or removed wings" and the Su-27 was "clearly damaged."

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the outlets' claims.

Opinion: How many planes does Russia have?
The Ukrainian military shot down five Russian military aircraft in the span of three days in early March, begging the question: How many planes does Russia have? This is a complex question, but I’ll let you in on a little secret: The numbers listed in international indexes are often quite
The Kyiv IndependentAndrii Kharuk
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine news
9:29 AM

Putin wants to involve Belarus in nuclear drills.

During his visit to Belarus, Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to discuss the participation of the Belarusian military in Russia's non-strategic nuclear drills, the Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported on May 24.
