Media: Ukrainian drone attack damages 2 Russian aircraft in Krasnodar Krai

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces damaged two Russian aircraft in Russia's Krasnodar Krai with drones overnight on May 19, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) reported, citing satellite imagery by Planet Labs.

Ukrainska Pravda reported earlier on May 19 that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces launched a drone attack on Russia's Kushchyovskaya airfield and the Slavyansk oil refinery.

According to an SBU source cited by Ukrainska Pravda, dozens of aircraft used to attack Ukraine and its military were stationed at the Kushchyovskaya airfield at the time of the attack.

A Russian Su-27 and Su-34 aircraft stationed at the airfield were reportedly damaged, according to RFE/RL.

An expert reportedly confirmed to RFE/RL that the Su-34 had "damaged or removed wings" and the Su-27 was "clearly damaged."

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the outlets' claims.