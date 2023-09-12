Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Media: Sweden to consider sending Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek September 12, 2023 3:37 PM 1 min read
The Swedish Air Force's JAS-39C Gripen during the International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford on July 21, 2019, in Fairford, U.K. (Photo credit: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Swedish government will instruct the country's military to investigate the possibility of sending Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine, the Swedish Radio's news service Ekot reported on Sept. 12, citing its sources.

Stockholm also wants information on how would the transfer affect Sweden's defense capabilities and how soon could the Swedish military acquire new Gripen jets as compensation, the outlet said.

The study should further address the training of Ukrainian pilots and other personnel.

Kyiv has been seeking to obtain modern Western fighter jets to bolster its Air Force in the fight against Russian aggression.

Sweden agreed to allow test flights for Ukrainian pilots on Gripen jets but has so far refused to pledge the aircraft itself. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that Stockholm needs to take its own security into account as it is not yet a NATO member.

Gripens are not the only Western jets that Ukraine seeks to acquire. Denmark, Norway, and the Netherlands have already pledged to transfer some of their F-16 planes and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Kyiv is also interested in French-made Rafale jets.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
