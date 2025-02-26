The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Media: Slovak National Party calls on Fico to apologize after Slovakia backs UN resolution condemning Russian aggression

by Sonya Bandouil February 26, 2025 7:47 AM 2 min read
Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico at a bilateral meeting at the Itamaty Palace in Brazil, on December 10, 2024 (Ton Molina/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Slovak National Party has demanded that Prime Minister Robert Fico immediately apologize for supporting a UN resolution condemning Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, Czech news outlet Denik N reported on Feb. 25.

The UN General Assembly approved a Ukrainian resolution on Feb. 24 condemning Russia's full-scale invasion, with 93 countries voting in favor and 18 against.

The resolution, drafted by Kyiv and supported by all EU states except Hungary, reaffirms Ukraine's territorial integrity. It explicitly names Russia as the aggressor.

The Slovak National Party stated that an investigation should determine who authorized the Slovak representative at the UN to vote in this manner.

The party also emphasized that Slovakia must uphold a consistent stance, and insisted that its representatives in international institutions should not vote against the policies set by Fico’s government and backed by the Slovak National Party.

"It is important that the Slovak Republic maintains its position and a clear stance, as Hungary, led by Viktor Orban, does,” the statement said.

“If the government declares something, it is unthinkable that our representatives in international institutions would vote contrary to the policy advocated by the government led by Robert Fico with the support of the Slovak National Party.”

Fico won Slovakia's parliamentary elections in September 2023. It is his fourth time at the helm of the Slovak government.

Before Fico's return to power, Slovakia had been a staunch supporter of Ukraine. It was the first country to send Kyiv fighter jets after the full-scale invasion and a reliable supplier of military aid.

Fico's government initiated a stark policy reversal, halting weapons deliveries to Ukraine and adopting rhetoric blaming the West for Russia's war.

Fico says Zelensky ‘needs this war,’ justifies Russia’s full-scale invasion
In a 15-minute-long speech, Fico also backed U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent criticism of President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Sonya Bandouil
