News Feed, SBU, Corruption, Ukraine, Kyiv
Media: Investigation links SBU official to luxury real estate purchases

by Nate Ostiller May 3, 2024 6:56 PM 2 min read
Operatives from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), on March 24, 2017. Illustrative purposes only. (Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

An investigation by the Ukrainian investigative media outlet Slidstvo.info released on May 3 revealed that the mother of Anatolii Loif, head of the economic department of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), purchased luxury real estate.

The investigation alleges that Loif's mother Hanna, who is a schoolteacher, managed to purchase two pieces of luxury real estate worth an estimated collective total of Hr 16 million (~$405,000).

Slidstvo.info said Anatolii Loif reportedly owns no real estate, but his mother, who lives in Berehove in Ukraine's far west, has an apartment in Kyiv's upscale Pechersk neighborhood.

Loif reportedly took over the position vacated by Artem Shylo, who has also been accused of corruption. Shylo has been implicated in a corruption scheme connected to Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) that involves the misappropriation of Hr 95 million ($2.4 million) in state funds.

Slidstvo.info also said that Loif's mother began construction on a large villa in a town outside of Kyiv in 2023.

Neither Loif nor his mother have publicly commented on the story yet, Slidstvo.info said.

Last December, Ukraine re-opened the public register of electronic declarations, which requires public officials to declare their property and assets.

Ukraine’s anti-corruption bureau makes progress yet doesn’t take on top presidential allies
As Ukraine’s civil society and the country’s Western partners call on the authorities to fight corruption amid Russia’s full-scale invasion, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) is showing mixed results. A year has passed since Semen Kryvonos became the head of the NABU in March 20…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Nate Ostiller
