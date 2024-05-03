Media: Investigation links SBU official to luxury real estate purchases

This audio is created with AI assistance

An investigation by the Ukrainian investigative media outlet Slidstvo.info released on May 3 revealed that the mother of Anatolii Loif, head of the economic department of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), purchased luxury real estate.

The investigation alleges that Loif's mother Hanna, who is a schoolteacher, managed to purchase two pieces of luxury real estate worth an estimated collective total of Hr 16 million (~$405,000).

Slidstvo.info said Anatolii Loif reportedly owns no real estate, but his mother, who lives in Berehove in Ukraine's far west, has an apartment in Kyiv's upscale Pechersk neighborhood.

Loif reportedly took over the position vacated by Artem Shylo, who has also been accused of corruption. Shylo has been implicated in a corruption scheme connected to Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) that involves the misappropriation of Hr 95 million ($2.4 million) in state funds.

Slidstvo.info also said that Loif's mother began construction on a large villa in a town outside of Kyiv in 2023.

Neither Loif nor his mother have publicly commented on the story yet, Slidstvo.info said.

Last December, Ukraine re-opened the public register of electronic declarations, which requires public officials to declare their property and assets.