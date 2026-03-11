Massive fire reported at Russian metallurgy plant in Tula Oblast

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Flames engulfed the Kosogorsk Metallurgical Plant in Russia's Tula Oblast the night of March 11, according to videos and photographs from local residents published on social media.

The factory, located in the Kosaya Gora settlement outside the city of Tula, is one of the oldest metallurgical enterprises in Russia. The facility does not directly manufacture weapons or military equipment, but supplies the metals necessary for arms production.

Footage of the Kosogorsk Metallurgical Plant posted to social media shows a large-scale fire at the site.

Footage purportely shows a massive fire at the Kosogorsk Metallurgical Plant outside Tula, Russia, on March 11, 2026. (Exilenova-Plus / Telegram)

The cause of the fire has not been officially disclosed. Earlier in the evening, an aerial alert sounded over Tula due to the threat of Ukrainian drones.

Ukrainian forces regularly conduct drone strikes and sabotage acts on Russian territory, targeting military assets, oil refineries, and industrial facilities — including previous attacks on Russian metallurgy plants.

Tula lies over 300 kilometers (roughly 200 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

The fire at the Kosogorsk Metallurgical Plant comes a day after Ukraine launched Storm Shadow missiles at a major Russian microelectronics factory in Bryansk Oblast. The strike caused "significant damage to production," according to the Ukrainian military, and provoked outrage from the Kremlin.