News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Drones, oil refineries, Voronezh Oblast
Edit post

Russian media: Drone attacks strike infrastructure in Russia's Voronezh, Lipetsk oblasts

by Abbey Fenbert April 24, 2024 8:07 AM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Vapor escapes from processing complex during operations at the Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim oil refinery, operated by Bashneft PAO, in Ufa, Russia, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian drones reportedly hit an oil refinery in Voronezh Oblast and an "industrial zone" in Lipetsk Oblast overnight on April 24, according to Russian Telegram news channels.

Russian media reported that a fire broke out at an oil refinery in Voronezh Oblast following a drone attack. Aleksandr Gusev, the regional governor, claimed that Russian air defense shot down four Ukrainian drones over the region.

A drone attack was also reported in Russia's Lipetsk Oblast.

Governor Igor Artamanov claimed that a drone crashed "in the industrial zone of Lipetsk Oblast."

Earlier in the night, Russian officials reported that Ukrainian drones caused fires at fuel and energy infrastructure facilities in Smolensk Oblast.

In recent weeks, Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's oil industry. A large-scale attack against Russian energy infrastructure on April 20 reportedly caused fires at facilities in Bryansk, Kaluga, and Smolensk oblasts.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
