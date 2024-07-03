Skip to content
Ukrainian drone attack damaged Russia's only full-cycle metallurgical enterprise, source says

by Kateryna Hodunova July 3, 2024 1:35 PM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. A drone operator with the 22nd Separate Mechanized Brigade poses for a photo at a position near the Russian-occupied city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 23, 2023. (Asami Terajima/The Kyiv Independent)
Editor's note: This story is being updated.

A Ukrainian drone attack on July 1 seriously damaged the Oskol Electrometallurgical Plant in Belgorod Oblast, a military intelligence source told the Kyiv Independent on July 3.

The plant is located in the area of the Stariy Oskol city, nearly 115 km (72 miles) from the Ukraine-Russia border. It is the only full-cycle metallurgical enterprise in Russia, according to the source.

The facility is vital for the Russian military-industrial complex, the source noted.

The operation was reportedly carried out jointly by Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) and the Foreign Intelligence Service. The source described the scale of damage from the Ukrainian attack as "serious."

Russia struggles to control finances as Ukraine invasion spending soars
Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in 2022, the Russian government has focused all of its financial resources on funding the war. As the war is the Kremlin’s number one priority, all tools at its disposal have been used: increased taxation, sovereign funds, domestic borrowing, and the p…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Ukraine receives $2.2 billion from IMF.

"These funds will help finance critical budget expenditures, social benefits, and the salaries of doctors and teachers," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.
Putin arrives in Kazakhstan for Russia-China-led summit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Kazakhstan on July 3 for regional security and defense discussions, according to the Kremlin. He is also set to hold a series of bilateral meetings with leaders from China and Turkey.
Russian attack on Nikopol kills 4, injures 10.

Russian troops attacked the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on July 2, killing four people and injuring 10, including children, regional Governor Serhii Lysak reported citing preliminary information.
