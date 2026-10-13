Massive fire at industrial plant in Russia's Rostov Oblast spreads to 9,000 square meters

A massive fire broke out at an industrial plant that produces parts for specialized vehicles in Russia's Rostov Oblast on Oct. 13, spreading across 9,000 square meters, Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry reported.

The blaze erupted at warehouses on the premises of the Aksaykardandetal plant in the town of Aksay, near Rostov-on-Don. A warehouse wall collapsed as the fire spread, according to Russian state-controlled news agency Interfax.

The Aksaykardandetal plant manufactures drive shafts and metal components for agricultural and specialized machinery. The facility also has metalworking capabilities, including stamping and heat treatment, which could potentially be used to manufacture components for military equipment.

The ministry said firefighters received a report of a fire at a warehouse storing plastic products at 4:10 p.m. local time. Personnel were evacuated from the premises.

According to the ministry, 98 emergency personnel and 36 vehicles were deployed to combat the blaze. Strong winds and large quantities of flammable materials complicated firefighting efforts.

Footage shared by the Telegram channel Exilenova+ showed thick columns of black smoke rising above the area. Another video showed local residents lining up at a gas station as smoke from the fire filled the sky in the background.

The cause of the fire remains unclear. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims.