KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

Man detained after ramming car into Russia's consulate in Sydney

1 min read
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
Man detained after ramming car into Russia's consulate in Sydney
A tow truck removes a car after it was driven into the gates of the Russian consulate in Sydney, Australia, on Sept. 1, 2025. (David Gray/AFP via Getty Images)

A man was arrested on Sept. 1 after crashing a car into the grounds of the Russian consulate in Sydney, Australia.

The Australian police said their diplomatic protection unit responded to an emergency call from the Russian consulate after an unauthorized vehicle was found in the driveway.

Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene shortly after 8 a.m. local time and tried to speak to the driver before he drove his car into the consulate gate, the police said.

Australian media published footage of a white SUV with open doors and smashed windows abandoned on the consulate's grounds.

A 39-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is being interrogated, according to Sky News. A 24-year-old police officer was treated after suffering a hand injury. No other injuries were reported.

Similar incidents have occurred at other Russian diplomatic missions since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The Russian consulate in Marseille, France, was hit by two Molotov cocktails in February, and a man was arrested in Sweden in January after driving a car into the Russian Embassy in Stockholm.

Australia has supported Ukraine throughout the full-scale war, providing military and economic aid and joining international sanctions against Moscow.

Russia’s Rosneft net income plummets 68%, Reuters reports
Oil prices were dragged down by production hikes by Saudi Arabia and other OPEC countries.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentYuliia Taradiuk
Article image
AustraliaRussiaDiplomacyRussian Embassy
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, September 1
Monday, September 1
Russia's war in Ukraine 'to last a long time,' Merz says.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in an interview on Aug. 31 that he expects Russia's war in Ukraine to last a long time, as most wars end in military defeat or economic collapse — a scenario he does not foresee for Russia or Ukraine.

Show More

Editors' Picks