Lavrov claims upcoming US-Russia talks to be held in fall

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed on Sept. 27 that he has agreed with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to meet for the third round of the talks.

The two top officials recently held talks on Sept. 25 on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York. The U.S. Department of State said that Rubio echoed U.S. President Donald Trump's call "for the killing to stop and the need for Moscow to take meaningful steps toward a durable resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war."

The U.S. has yet to confirm Lavrov's claim over the upcoming meeting. The Kremlin-controlled media Interfax Russia, which quoted Lavrov, did not specify the date.

The possible meeting comes amid an apparent sudden shift in Trump's position on the war, who called Russia a "paper tiger" and said that Ukraine can win and even reclaim its occupied territory.

Lavrov claimed that the upcoming meeting with Rubio is intended to eliminate what he claimed were "irritants" in Washington-Moscow relations.

Trump's position on the war has fluctuated frequently since returning to the White House in January, and he has repeatedly pressured Ukraine into territorial concessions, which are vehemently rejected by Kyiv.

In August, Trump hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin for a high-level summit in Alaska and vowed to broker a peace deal between Kyiv and Moscow.

Russia’s previous proposals for ending the war have included calling for Ukraine to surrender control of its eastern territories, effectively dismissing prospects for a negotiated peace.



