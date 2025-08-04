Latvia blocks 10 websites spreading Russian propaganda

Latvia's National Electronic Mass Media Council (NEPLP) has blocked ten websites used to spread Russian propaganda, Latvian public broadcaster LSM reported on August 4.

Latvia has been blocking websites with Russian propaganda content since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. At present 414 websites have been taken down.

NEPLP tracks such resources through residents complaints, reports from government reports, and its own monitoring.

Ieva Kalderauska, a NEPLP member, told Latvijas Radio that the information provided by these websites contradicts Latvia's national security by justifying Russia's war, occupation, and giving informational support to Russia.

"Mostly these are articles that supposedly explain what is happening, but in fact justify the war. There are also websites where calls to enlist in the (Russian) army and fight in Ukraine are published," Kalderauska said.

According to NEPLP, if the access was not restricted, 40,000—68,000 users could visit the websites each month. The number of attempts to access blocked websites is half a million per month, it added.

Since 2022, Latvia, among the other Baltic states, has been one of Ukraine's most vocal supporters, sharing a history of Russian aggression and occupation.

Baltic states have been raising alarms about a growing Russian threat to the region and NATO.

As they prepare for possible conflict, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia agreed to build a Baltic defense line in the coming years to strengthen the eastern border with Belarus and Russia.

European countries are increasing their defense budgets and modernizing their militaries in the face of the Russian threat and growing uncertainty over the U.S. role in NATO.