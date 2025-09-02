Russian drones force Kyiv children to hide in metro as school year begins

Kyiv schoolchildren were forced to hide in the subway on Sept. 2 as Russian drones triggered air raid sirens across the capital, disrupting the start of the new school year.

Ukraine's academic year officially began on Sept. 1, but air alerts regularly interrupt classes nationwide. Students and teachers have adapted by moving lessons to underground shelters or switching to online instruction when possible.

The Sept. 2 air alert, triggered by Russian drones, began at 9:20 a.m. local time and lasted over three hours, catching many children on their way to school before classes could start.

The disruptions have become part of daily life for Ukraine's students. According to the Save the Children NGO, air raid sirens forced children to miss an average of one in every five lessons during the 2024–25 school year, with far greater disruptions in front-line regions.

Children take shelter in a subway station during a Russian drone attack on the second day of school in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sept. 2, 2025. (Telegram, Chris York/The Kyiv Independent)

Kharkiv, located near the Russian border, has responded by opening seven newly built underground schools for 17,000 pupils.

Some are situated three stories below ground, offering classrooms designed to withstand missile and drone attacks.

Despite the resilience of students and teachers, Ukraine's education system has been severely strained by the war.

At the start of the 2024–25 school year, the State Statistics Service recorded just 3.74 million students across all forms of education — the lowest figure in three decades.

Recent months saw Russia once again ramp up aerial strikes against Kyiv and other cities, despite U.S. President Donald Trump's push for a peace deal and threats of sanctions.