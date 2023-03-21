Skip to content
The Kyiv Independent to launch 'Ukraine's True History' project

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 21, 2023 12:35 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kyiv Independent is gearing up to introduce a new project called “Ukraine’s True History” this April.

This initiative will feature articles, videos, and a newsletter that delve into Ukraine’s past and present, providing a perspective free from distortions and myths.

We’ll guide you through a variety of topics, including 20th-century Ukrainian nationalism, the measures Russia has taken to appropriate Ukrainian culture, the true history of Crimea, and an explanation of Russia’s centuries-long efforts to conquer Ukraine.

Subscribers to “Ukraine’s True History” will have a chance to win one of 10 copies of Serhii Plokhy’s new book, “The Russo-Ukrainian War,” with the author’s signature.

“I have been writing about the history of Russian-Ukrainian relations for the last three decades, and still, the all-out attack on Ukraine by Putin’s Russia came as a surprise to me,” says Plokhy.

“In this book, I try to explain not only the causes, the course, and the possible consequences of the war, but also its many surprises, from Putin’s miscalculations to Zelensky’s ability to inspire and unite his nation, and the entire world, to resist the aggression.”

You can subscribe here.

This material is funded by the Institute for War and Peace Reporting within the program “Ukraine Forward: Amplifying Analysis.” The program is financed by the MATRA Programme of the Embassy of the Netherlands in Ukraine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
