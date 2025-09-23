Kyiv Independent launches One story from Ukraine newsletter

The Kyiv Independent has launched a new newsletter — “One story from Ukraine” — designed to bring readers essential stories from Ukraine directly to their inbox.

As the Kyiv Independent’s newsroom publishes dozens of articles daily, from breaking news to long-term investigations, “One story from Ukraine” was created to bring the best of our reporting in a concise, accessible format.

From Monday to Friday, our readers will receive the main story that represents the very best of the newsroom’s reporting and reflects the moments shaping Ukraine today.

The stories would range from field reports from Ukraine’s front lines to analysis of the Russian economy, from reports on Kyiv’s domestic and foreign affairs to long reads about Ukraine’s culture and history.

This new newsletter joins our established products, Ukraine Daily and Ukraine Weekly, extending our mission to keep global audiences informed, engaged, and connected to Ukraine.

