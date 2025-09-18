Georgia hasn't informed Kyiv about 2 Ukrainians detained over explosives allegations

The Ukrainian Embassy in Tbilisi has not received any official communication from Georgia regarding two Ukrainians detained over an alleged attempt to smuggle explosives, the Embassy said on Sept. 17.

Georgian authorities detained two Ukrainian nationals for allegedly attempting to smuggle 2.4 kilograms (5.3 pounds) of hexogen explosive from Turkey to Georgia, local media reported on Sept. 11.

The explosives were hidden in a truck crossing the Sarpi checkpoint on Sept. 10, according to Georgia's State Security Service.

The security agency said it is investigating whether a "terrorist act was being prepared in Georgia" or whether the country served as a transit point. The service further claimed the two acted on the instruction of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

The SBU declined to comment on the incident for the Kyiv Independent, referring instead to the Embassy's statement.

The two Ukrainians, identified only by the initials M.S. and D. Zh., were remanded in custody on Sept. 12.

Ukraine's consular department is seeking permission from Georgian law enforcement agencies to meet the detainees and clarify all circumstances, the Ukrainian Embassy said on social media.

Georgian security authorities said they are verifying possible connections between the explosives and supposed plans of "radical groups" for the local elections on Oct. 4.

The upcoming vote is seen as a test for Georgian Dream, a Kremlin-friendly party that retained power in the highly-disputed parliamentary elections last October.

In power since 2012, Georgian Dream has been accused of democratic backsliding and dragging the country back into Moscow's orbit. Georgia has faced Western sanctions after a violent crackdown on protests that erupted last year over an alleged electoral fraud.

Georgian-Ukrainian relations have also deteriorated, with Georgia's ruling party repeatedly accusing Ukrainian officials and nationals of criminal conspiracies, including an alleged 2023 coup plot — an accusation Kyiv has categorically denied.