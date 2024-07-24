Tbilisi accuses ex-officials from Georgia and Ukraine of plotting to kill ruling party chairman Ivanishvili

This audio is created with AI assistance

Georgia's State Security Service (SUS) alleged on July 24 that a plot to kill ruling Georgian Dream party honorary chair Bidzina Ivanishvili was being prepared by former Georgian government officials and ex-law enforcement officers from Ukraine.

The SUS did not provide any specific names or evidence to support the allegations.

Long considered one of the most pro-Western countries in the region, Georgia has increasingly been viewed as departing from its path of European integration and instead has been accused of seeking rapprochement with Russia.

"The SUS is investigating the facts of the preparation of the murder of Bidzina Ivanishvili, the honorary chairman of the Georgian Dream party, organized and financed by former high-ranking officials of the Georgian government and former employees of law enforcement agencies in Ukraine," the agency wrote on Facebook.

"The purpose of the mentioned criminal actions is to overthrow the state government by violent means by destructive forces, in the background of creating disorder and weakening the government."

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze drew a parallel between the alleged plot and the recent assassination attempts on U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

While not referencing the attacks directly, Kobakhidze said the news was connected to the "two terrorist attacks" and was "highly concerning...especially against the background of what's happening in the world in general."

"It's the same signature that characterizes the same global political forces," he added.

The allegations could not be independently verified. Ukraine has not publicly commented on the accusations at the time of this publication.

In recent days, the SUS also has reportedly summoned several Georgian volunteer fighters returning from Ukraine for questioning in connection to a purported coup plot in 2023.

At the time, Georgian authorities claimed that the plot had been orchestrated by Georgian Legion head Mamuka Mamulashvili and officials connected with the imprisoned Georgian ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili, along with the support of Ukraine.

Oleh Nikolenko, who served as Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesperson at the time, flatly denied the accusations, saying, "The information is not true. The current Georgian authorities are once again trying to demonize Ukraine in order to solve its internal political issues."

A number of Georgian officials who previously worked with Saakashvili moved to Ukraine after his United National Movement (UNM) party was voted out of power in 2012. Saakashvili also previously served as governor of Odesa Oblast from 2015-2016.

Ivanishvili and Georgian Dream's deep enmity toward Saakashvili and his associates, as well as UNM as a whole, has led to increased tensions between Georgia and Ukraine.

The Georgian government has previously requested the extradition of ex-officials associated with Saakashvili and UNM who work in Ukraine, which Kyiv has refused.

Saakashvili is currently serving six years in prison in Georgia after being found guilty in absentia in 2018 on charges of ordering the beating of opposition lawmaker Valery Gelashvili in 2005. He was also given a three-year sentence for abuse of power charges for pardoning four police officers convicted of murder in 2008. Saakashvili has maintained that the charges were politically motivated.

While condemning Russia's all-out war, Georgian Dream officials have also criticized Ukraine.

Opinion polls have nonetheless indicated that the overwhelming majority of the Georgian population is pro-Ukraine.