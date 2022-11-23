Klitschko: Parts of Kyiv may be evacuated due to widespread power cuts amid winter

This audio is created with AI assistance

"This is the worst winter since World War II," Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko told German newspaper Bild.

Klitschko stressed that residents should be prepared for the "worst-case scenario" regarding power outages during the winter period. " But we don't want it to come to that," Klitschko said.

Ukraine's state grid operator Ukrenergo said on Nov. 22 that practically all large thermal and hydroelectric power plants in the country have been damaged after a series of Russian mass missile strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.