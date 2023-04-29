Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Kherson prepares evacuation plans in case of mass shelling of region

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 29, 2023 2:48 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kherson Oblast government is preparing for a mass evacuation of Ukrainians from the region in case Russian forces increase mass shelling of the region.

Regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin stated on April 29 that due to increased attacks in Kherson Oblast and throughout the country, he ordered means of evacuation to be prepared for larger numbers of people.

He said that safe routes out of the region have already been identified, along with temporary housing for people.

The city of Kherson and surrounding settlements have already been under consistent Russian artillery fire since they were liberated in November, with Russian forces retreating to the east bank of the Dnipro River.

In the early hours of April 28, Russia unleashed its first mass strike in nearly two months, targeting several regions far from the battlefield and killing at least 25 people. The attack on Uman in Ukraine's central Cherkasy Oblast was the deadliest, with the Interior Ministry reporting at least 23 killed as rescue work continues.

In Dnipro, a two-year-old and her mother were killed during the Russian missile strike on the city.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, at least 475 Ukrainian children have been killed since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war. The real death toll is expected to be higher, as Ukraine still does not have access to the currently Russian-occupied territories, such as Mariupol.

Ukraine war latest: Russian strike on Uman kills 23, including 4 children; rescue operation continues
Key developments on April 28: * Russian missile strike on apartment block in Uman kills at least 23 people * Defense minister: Preparations for Ukraine counteroffensive at final stage * Slovak, Czech presidents make joint visit to Ukraine * Denmark delivers Caesar howitzers to Ukraine A Russia…
Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.