Kherson prepares evacuation plans in case of mass shelling of region

The Kherson Oblast government is preparing for a mass evacuation of Ukrainians from the region in case Russian forces increase mass shelling of the region.

Regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin stated on April 29 that due to increased attacks in Kherson Oblast and throughout the country, he ordered means of evacuation to be prepared for larger numbers of people.

He said that safe routes out of the region have already been identified, along with temporary housing for people.

The city of Kherson and surrounding settlements have already been under consistent Russian artillery fire since they were liberated in November, with Russian forces retreating to the east bank of the Dnipro River.

In the early hours of April 28, Russia unleashed its first mass strike in nearly two months, targeting several regions far from the battlefield and killing at least 25 people. The attack on Uman in Ukraine's central Cherkasy Oblast was the deadliest, with the Interior Ministry reporting at least 23 killed as rescue work continues.

In Dnipro, a two-year-old and her mother were killed during the Russian missile strike on the city.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, at least 475 Ukrainian children have been killed since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war. The real death toll is expected to be higher, as Ukraine still does not have access to the currently Russian-occupied territories, such as Mariupol.