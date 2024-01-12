Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Kherson mayor’s son calls on Zelensky to help free father from Russian captivity

by Katya Denisova January 12, 2024 6:17 PM 2 min read
Mayor of Kherson Ihor Kolyhaev. (Facebook/ Ihor Kolyhaev)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Sviatoslav Kolyhaiev has called on President Volodymyr Zelensky to help free his father, Ihor Kolyhaiev, the mayor of Kherson who was kidnapped by Russian forces 18 months ago while the city was under occupation.

Russia has kidnapped 132 Ukrainian officials since Feb. 24 2022, most of them in Kherson Oblast, according to Ukraine's Zmina human rights center. In total, around 28,000 Ukrainian civilians are currently in Russian captivity, Human Rights Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said in December 2023.

Kolyhaiev’s son said in a post on Instagram that he has already sent "more than one hundred appeals to all state human rights structures,” relevant organizations, and the Ukrainian Presidential Office, has made requests to the UN Human Rights Council, and written letters to ambassadors of other countries.

He said that all the responses he received expressed “only concern” while there was no response from Zelensky's office about progress made toward his father's release.

"Please understand me as a son. Remember that you also have children. I am asking for your help, Mr. President. Please take this situation under your personal control. Human life is at stake," Kolyhaiev said, urging Zelensky not to “stay silent.”

He believes his father's return home could be “a driving force” in exchange for the rest of the civilians held captive by Russia.

“I am ready to conduct any dialogues in any format, as long as my father returns home alive,” he noted.

Ihor Kolyhaiev stayed in Kherson despite the Russian occupation of the city in March 2022 and was abducted later in June of that year before its liberation. His advisor Halyna Liashevska linked his abduction to the mayor’s refusal to collaborate with the Russian-installed occupation authorities.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) officially confirmed Kolyhaiev’s prisoner of war (POW) status in September 2023.

‘I’m afraid we’ll never find them:’ Russia holds thousands of Ukrainian civilians hostage
In the early days of the full-scale invasion as Russian troops were occupying large swaths of territory outside of Kyiv, one local village resident was relieved to see what he thought were Ukrainian troops. The resident, Ivan Drozd, shouted the common Ukrainian salute “Slava Ukraini!” (Glory to Uk…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Katya Denisova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.