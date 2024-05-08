Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Journalist, Journalist killed, Avdiivka, War
Edit post

Journalist-turned-soldier Oleksandr Mashlay killed in action near Avdiivka

by Chris York May 8, 2024 9:39 PM 1 min read
Oleksandr Mashlay. (Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A former journalist who joined the ranks of Ukraine's Armed Forces at the start of Russia's full-scale invasion was killed in action, a parliamentary committee announced on May 8.

Oleksandr Mashlay was killed on a combat mission in the Avdiivka direction in Donetsk Oblast on May 7, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech said in a post on Facebook.

He is survived by a wife and two sons.

Mashlay was the former editor-in-chief of the Pravyi Postup outlet.

"According to the Institute of Mass Information, Oleksandr became the 80th media worker who died as a result of Russian aggression against Ukraine," the committee said.

"Oleksandr was brought up in Plast - the National Scout Organization of Ukraine, was an activist in Rivne Oblast and Volyn, and a member of the Youth Nationalist Congress. In 2004, he was a co-coordinator of the PORA civic campaign in Rivne Oblast."

Other journalists-turned-soldiers killed in action include Petro Tsurukin, a former editor-in-chief of the One for All project on STB TV channel and a host of Kyiv Live TV channel, who died last month.

Subscribe to Ukraine Daily newsletter
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Author: Chris York
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.