KI logo
Monday, October 27, 2025
Europe

Italian court approves extradition of Ukrainian suspect in Nord Stream case

2 min read
Avatar
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Italian court approves extradition of Ukrainian suspect in Nord Stream case
Landfall pipes of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in Russia on Sept. 23, 2021. (Nord Stream 2 / Nikolai Ryutin)

An Italian court ordered the extradition of a Ukrainian national to Germany over suspected involvement in the 2022 sabotage of Nord Stream pipelines, Reuters reported on Oct. 27, citing the suspect's lawyer.

The man identified as Serhii K. was arrested in August near the Italian town of Rimini under an European arrest warrant, Reuters reported. The lawyer said the defense would appeal the ruling.

The decision comes amid tensions over the unsolved Nord Stream explosions, which destroyed key pipelines linking Russia and Germany and fueled international speculation and competing accusations.

Italian courts have previously overturned rulings in the case of the 49-year-old Ukrainian national, previously identified by full name as Serhii Kuznetsov.

Italy's Supreme Court struck down a decision to extradite him to Germany on Oct. 15, sending the case back to a new panel of judges at the Bologna Court of Appeal.

The case of Kuznetsov and other Ukrainian nationals wanted by Germany has become a diplomatic flashpoint between European states.

Polish authorities detained another Ukrainian citizen, identified as Volodymyr Z., in the town of Pruszkow on Sept. 30, also under a German warrant on similar charges.

The Polish court later rejected his extradition to Germany, with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk subsequently saying that the suspect had been released from custody.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which never became operational, had long been a flashpoint in European energy politics. Even before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, critics said it deepened Germany's dependence on Russian gas and undermined European energy security.

Kyiv has denied any involvement in the suspected sabotage and said it would not interfere in extradition proceedings in EU countries.

More than Tomahawks: What Ukraine’s soldiers say they actually need
While Ukraine also lacks Western-supplied weapons, soldiers and commanders say shortages of basics — cars, drones and people — make holding back Russia extremely difficult. Even as Kyiv seeks U.S. approval for Tomahawks, they say critical, rudimentary gear is the more pressing need.
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
ItalyNord StreamUkraineSabotageRussia

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, October 27
Hundreds of Russian troops inside Pokrovsk, military reports.

By infiltrating Ukrainian positions in small infantry groups, Russia has accumulated around 200 troops within Pokrovsk, the General Staff reported. These personnel are engaging in "intense" small arms and drone clashes with Ukrainian troops in the city.

Sunday, October 26
More than Tomahawks: What Ukraine’s soldiers say they actually need.

While Ukraine also lacks Western-supplied weapons, soldiers and commanders say shortages of basics — cars, drones and people — make holding back Russia extremely difficult. Even as Kyiv seeks U.S. approval for Tomahawks, they say critical, rudimentary gear is the more pressing need.

‘More to come,’ HUR says, as sabotage fires spread across Russia.

Russia faces an increase in the arson and “spontaneous combustion” of electrical panels, railway relay cabinets, and other infrastructure helping Moscow wage its war against Ukraine over the past week, a source at Ukraine’s military intelligence told the Kyiv Independent.

Video
Russia’s war on civilians | Ukraine This Week

The episode covers Russian war crimes in Pokrovsk and continued attacks on Ukrainian cities, including missile strikes on Kyiv and Kharkiv. While Moscow continues to reject a ceasefire with Ukraine, has President Trump finally shifted his approach to Russia?

Show More

Editors' Picks