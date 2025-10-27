Italian court approves extradition of Ukrainian suspect in Nord Stream case

An Italian court ordered the extradition of a Ukrainian national to Germany over suspected involvement in the 2022 sabotage of Nord Stream pipelines, Reuters reported on Oct. 27, citing the suspect's lawyer.

The man identified as Serhii K. was arrested in August near the Italian town of Rimini under an European arrest warrant, Reuters reported. The lawyer said the defense would appeal the ruling.

The decision comes amid tensions over the unsolved Nord Stream explosions, which destroyed key pipelines linking Russia and Germany and fueled international speculation and competing accusations.

Italian courts have previously overturned rulings in the case of the 49-year-old Ukrainian national, previously identified by full name as Serhii Kuznetsov.

Italy's Supreme Court struck down a decision to extradite him to Germany on Oct. 15, sending the case back to a new panel of judges at the Bologna Court of Appeal.

The case of Kuznetsov and other Ukrainian nationals wanted by Germany has become a diplomatic flashpoint between European states.

Polish authorities detained another Ukrainian citizen, identified as Volodymyr Z., in the town of Pruszkow on Sept. 30, also under a German warrant on similar charges.

The Polish court later rejected his extradition to Germany, with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk subsequently saying that the suspect had been released from custody.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which never became operational, had long been a flashpoint in European energy politics. Even before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, critics said it deepened Germany's dependence on Russian gas and undermined European energy security.

Kyiv has denied any involvement in the suspected sabotage and said it would not interfere in extradition proceedings in EU countries.